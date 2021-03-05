Prudential PLC Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,871 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 264,450 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $101,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $265,491,000 after buying an additional 1,702,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after acquiring an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,482,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $225,818,000 after acquiring an additional 779,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $127.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

