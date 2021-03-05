Prudential PLC Sells 1,315,875 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,064,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315,875 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.33% of ViacomCBS worth $76,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 7.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $269,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 12.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 14.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 33.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $71.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $72.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

