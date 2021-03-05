Prudential PLC Sells 1,392,401 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,701,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,392,401 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 1.26% of CF Industries worth $104,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in CF Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in CF Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in CF Industries by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 27,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in CF Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 14,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

NYSE:CF opened at $45.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.