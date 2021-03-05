Prudential PLC Sells 1,593,776 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,151,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593,776 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.59% of Healthpeak Properties worth $95,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

NYSE:PEAK opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.