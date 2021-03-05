Prudential PLC Sells 160,299 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 778,377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 160,299 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $71,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $21,347,280. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

AMD opened at $77.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

