Prudential PLC Sells 416,490 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889,599 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 416,490 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $99,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 30.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 10,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 14.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 151,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 42.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Comcast by 119.5% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,653 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $48.28. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

