Prudential PLC Sells 514,132 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,132 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.05% of Philip Morris International worth $69,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after buying an additional 2,825,130 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,001 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,402,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,146,000 after purchasing an additional 691,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 417,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,561,000 after purchasing an additional 243,013 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM opened at $84.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.71. The company has a market capitalization of $131.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $89.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

