Prudential PLC Sells 79,476 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 79,476 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $69,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $201.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

