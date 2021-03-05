Prudential PLC Sells 907,401 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 907,401 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.37% of Ventas worth $68,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 700.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,131 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after acquiring an additional 861,916 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $35,251,000. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $19,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,976 shares of company stock worth $1,331,224 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $53.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.