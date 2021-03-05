Prudential PLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 293,450 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.21% of The Allstate worth $69,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $109.35 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $112.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

