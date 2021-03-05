Prudential PLC Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,598,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 708,397 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $78,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. FMR LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $460,341,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Bank of America by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after buying an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Bank of America by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,089,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,326,000 after buying an additional 2,109,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $37.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $315.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.