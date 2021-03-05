Prudential’s (PUK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

PUK traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Prudential by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,931,000 after buying an additional 42,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 180,855 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

