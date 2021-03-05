Prudential’s (PUK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.
PUK traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23.
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.
