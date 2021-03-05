Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the January 28th total of 12,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PMD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,338. Psychemedics has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Psychemedics stock. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new position in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Psychemedics accounts for approximately 0.1% of Santa Monica Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Santa Monica Partners LP owned 0.36% of Psychemedics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

