PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PBCRY traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $59.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,295. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.06. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $66.90.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers deposits accounts, loans, transaction banking services, electronic banking services, cash management services, credit cards, bancassurance products, mutual fund and treasury investment products, credit facilities, standby LC/bank guarantees, export import facilities, local LC, and foreign exchange facilities.

