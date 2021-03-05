PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of PBCRY traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $59.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,295. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.06. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $66.90.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile
