PTON (PTON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 49.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One PTON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PTON has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. PTON has a total market cap of $229,095.35 and approximately $99.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00056856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.13 or 0.00752337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00025627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00031257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00059635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00042850 BTC.

About PTON

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official website is foresting.io . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

