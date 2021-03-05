Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,458 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Public Storage by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,362,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,979,990,000 after purchasing an additional 269,142 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 768,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,231,000 after purchasing an additional 158,140 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135,959 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

Public Storage stock opened at $231.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $246.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

