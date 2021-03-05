Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Raised to $262.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist from $245.00 to $262.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.33.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $3.70 on Friday, hitting $235.05. 667,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,892. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $246.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

