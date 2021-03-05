Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Raised to $262.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist from $245.00 to $262.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.33.
Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $3.70 on Friday, hitting $235.05. 667,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,892. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $246.52.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
