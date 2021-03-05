pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Trading 187% Higher Over Last Week

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded up 105% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. pulltherug.finance has a market cap of $278,597.16 and $111,745.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 187% higher against the U.S. dollar. One pulltherug.finance token can now be bought for about $29.52 or 0.00060329 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.23 or 0.00464545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00068892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00077603 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00082261 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00051008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.07 or 0.00458083 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Token Profile

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

