Pundi X One Day Trading Volume Hits $51.41 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Pundi X has a market cap of $468.86 million and $51.41 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00056228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.33 or 0.00746127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00025380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00031313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Pundi X Token Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a token. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,949,908,115 tokens. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

