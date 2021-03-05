Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

PRPL stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 75.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth $30,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

