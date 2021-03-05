Purple Innovation Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,882 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,007% compared to the average daily volume of 170 put options.

PRPL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 75.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,554,000 after buying an additional 3,334,630 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after buying an additional 1,599,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,388,000 after buying an additional 511,332 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,374,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,263,000 after buying an additional 940,542 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,608,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded up $4.93 on Friday, hitting $29.30. 276,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -87.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

