Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Reaches $8.25 on Major Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.25 or 0.00016761 BTC on major exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $29,942.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 49.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.57 or 0.00464587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00069167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00076900 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00082251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00050795 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.13 or 0.00461667 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.