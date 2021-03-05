Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.79). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($8.33) EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The business had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.27.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.07.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,091 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,138,000 after purchasing an additional 37,212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after acquiring an additional 35,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

