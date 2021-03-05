Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for SpartanNash Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SpartanNash in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of SPTN opened at $18.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $679.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.73. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SpartanNash by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,789,000 after buying an additional 255,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SpartanNash by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth about $15,339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.