Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for EastGroup Properties, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EGP has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.88.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $132.47 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $153.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

