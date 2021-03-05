Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for International Game Technology PLC Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for International Game Technology in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Union Gaming Research raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Argus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.28.

NYSE:IGT opened at $16.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in International Game Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $846,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 242.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

