Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Itamar Medical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITMR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itamar Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of Itamar Medical stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. Itamar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $388.20 million, a PE ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $926,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Itamar Medical by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

