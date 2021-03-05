Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Issued By KeyCorp

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Retail Properties of America in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RPAI. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Compass Point raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $11.27.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,997,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 108,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Retail Properties of America by 725.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 245,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 216,046 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Retail Properties of America by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

