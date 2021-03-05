Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

RIGL stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $604.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.48. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,493,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,227,000 after buying an additional 298,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 183.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after buying an additional 6,542,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,590 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $6,405,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 575,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.