Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.13). William Blair also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($9.29) EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The company had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.16) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.07. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,874,000. HC Advisors LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

