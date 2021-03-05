Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Issued By Oppenheimer

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

WEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

WEN opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.