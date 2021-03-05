Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Issued By Raymond James

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised TransAlta Renewables from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.50.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$18.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$10.82 and a twelve month high of C$24.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 286.57%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

