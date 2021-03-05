Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Lowered by Analyst

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for AutoCanada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACQ. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday.

AutoCanada stock opened at C$32.65 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$34.28. The stock has a market cap of C$896.57 million and a P/E ratio of -18.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.