Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for B&G Foods, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on BGS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.26. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in B&G Foods by 196.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

