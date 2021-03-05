Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Decreased by B. Riley

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.42. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BVH stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $10,312,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $10,209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $6,015,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,786,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

