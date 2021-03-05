Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Chart Industries, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chart Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Shares of GTLS opened at $144.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $158.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

