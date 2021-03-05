Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.68) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.44). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNK. Loop Capital cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE CNK opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $928,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 184.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 930,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 603,394 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 41.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 7.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 65.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 651,644 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

