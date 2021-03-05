Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Decreased by Wedbush

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s FY2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DIN. Raymond James increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

NYSE DIN opened at $82.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.90. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $88.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth about $25,017,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,411,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 243,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $10,416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,216,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.