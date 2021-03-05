Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Reduced by Analyst

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Itamar Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itamar Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Itamar Medical stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. Itamar Medical has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $388.20 million, a P/E ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Itamar Medical by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Itamar Medical by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in Itamar Medical by 57.9% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Itamar Medical by 137.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

