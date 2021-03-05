Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Neuronetics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Neuronetics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Neuronetics stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $264.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $429,870.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,879.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $138,122.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,564.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,383 shares of company stock worth $622,058 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

