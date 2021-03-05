Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Spin Master in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.37). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Spin Master alerts:

TOY has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark raised Spin Master from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.60.

TOY opened at C$38.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$9.73 and a 12-month high of C$39.64. The company has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$27.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.14.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.