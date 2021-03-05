Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for TEGNA Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for TEGNA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TGNA. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Huber Research lowered TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $19.27.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 898.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 200,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 180,066 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,066,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,845,000 after purchasing an additional 141,462 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in TEGNA by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34,341 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

