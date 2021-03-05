Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Reduced by Analyst

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Wendy’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

WEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after buying an additional 1,696,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Wendy’s by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,674,000 after buying an additional 1,097,761 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in The Wendy’s by 144.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,723,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,308,000 after buying an additional 2,787,724 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,693,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,547,000 after buying an additional 38,775 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.