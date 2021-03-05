Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $19.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

