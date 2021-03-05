Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Increased by Capital One Financial

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for W&T Offshore in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

WTI stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 177,621 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 450.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 18,856 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 289.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 594,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 442,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 404,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.