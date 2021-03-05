Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.46). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XENE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

XENE stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $692.09 million, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 202,435 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 350,651 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

