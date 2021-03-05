Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.75). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ANF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.31.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

