Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.64). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANF. Wedbush lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,173,000 after buying an additional 603,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after buying an additional 661,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,972,000 after buying an additional 706,577 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,147,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $10,435,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

