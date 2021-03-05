Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.04.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $343.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $395.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.15. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $100.88 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.86, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $28,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

