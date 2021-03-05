Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Issued By Desjardins

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.21. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$115.91.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$109.88 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$72.00 and a one year high of C$113.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$107.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$156.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.60.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.58 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total value of C$588,230.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$649,131.53.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.